Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

We wouldn't blame The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Schwab, the Founder & Chairman recently netted about US$7.5m selling shares at an average price of US$62.70. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

Notably, that recent sale by Founder & Chairman Charles Schwab was not the only time they sold Charles Schwab shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$81.18 per share in a -US$15m sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$63.66. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles Schwab shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SCHW Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Charles Schwab insiders own about US$7.5b worth of shares (which is 6.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Charles Schwab, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Charles Schwab is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Charles Schwab has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.