Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Some The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder & Chairman, Charles Schwab, recently sold a substantial US$15m worth of stock at a price of US$81.18 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

Notably, that recent sale by Founder & Chairman Charles Schwab was not the only time they sold Charles Schwab shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$37m worth of shares at a price of US$60.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$82.24. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.5%of Charles Schwab's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles Schwab shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCHW Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Charles Schwab

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Charles Schwab insiders own 6.8% of the company, currently worth about US$10b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Charles Schwab shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Charles Schwab is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Charles Schwab. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

