Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Some The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President & Director, Jesse Singh, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$41.94 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AZEK

In fact, the recent sale by CEO, President & Director Jesse Singh was not their only sale of AZEK shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$33.25 per share in a -US$9.2m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$41.90, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 10% of Jesse Singh's stake.

Insiders in AZEK didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AZEK Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that AZEK insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$212m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AZEK Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

