Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Anyone interested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Sales & Applications, Mark Roberts, recently divested US$364k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$178 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Richard Templeton, sold US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$178 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$185). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 6.8% of Richard Templeton's stake.

Insiders in Texas Instruments didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TXN Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Texas Instruments

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Texas Instruments insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$187m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Texas Instruments Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Texas Instruments makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Texas Instruments (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

