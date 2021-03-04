Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Some Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Terex Materials Processing, Kieran Hegarty, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$42.99 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Terex

In fact, the recent sale by Kieran Hegarty was the biggest sale of Terex shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$43.22. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$957k for 64.31k shares. On the other hand they divested 151.33k shares, for US$4.8m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Terex shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TEX Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Does Terex Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Terex insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about US$120m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Terex Insiders?

Insiders sold Terex shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Terex. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Terex (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

