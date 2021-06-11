Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

We'd be surprised if Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, A. Seawell, recently sold US$286k worth of stock at US$42.79 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Tenable Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by A. Seawell was the biggest sale of Tenable Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$42.99, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18%of A. Seawell's holding.

Tenable Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TENB Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Tenable Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tenable Holdings insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about US$234m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tenable Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Tenable Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tenable Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Tenable Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Tenable Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.