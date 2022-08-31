Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Anyone interested in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) should probably be aware that the Chief People Officer, Arnnon Geshuri, recently divested US$140k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.27 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Teladoc Health

Notably, that recent sale by Chief People Officer Arnnon Geshuri was not the only time they sold Teladoc Health shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$425k worth of shares at a price of US$116 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$31.11). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Arnnon Geshuri sold a total of 13.26k shares over the year at an average price of US$64.99. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:TDOC Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Teladoc Health insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Teladoc Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Teladoc Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Teladoc Health you should know about.

