Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

We'd be surprised if Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP, Principal Accounting Officer & Controller, Manesh Dadlani, recently sold US$184k worth of stock at US$36.85 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Tapestry Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Global Human Resources Officer, Sarah Dunn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$40.76 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$35.35). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Tapestry than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:TPR Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Tapestry insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tapestry Insiders?

An insider sold Tapestry shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Tapestry is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tapestry and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

