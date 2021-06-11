Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Some Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Kim Blickenstaff, recently sold a substantial US$3.3m worth of stock at a price of US$88.14 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 8.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Tandem Diabetes Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman of the Board Kim Blickenstaff was not the only time they sold Tandem Diabetes Care shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$26m worth of shares at a price of US$109 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$91.35. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Tandem Diabetes Care insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:TNDM Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

I will like Tandem Diabetes Care better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Tandem Diabetes Care Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Tandem Diabetes Care insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tandem Diabetes Care Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Tandem Diabetes Care stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tandem Diabetes Care you should know about.

Of course Tandem Diabetes Care may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.