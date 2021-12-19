Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

We wouldn't blame T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andrew Justin Thomson, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$196. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.5%.

T. Rowe Price Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Sébastien Page, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$221 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$193). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year T. Rowe Price Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TROW Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

I will like T. Rowe Price Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. T. Rowe Price Group insiders own about US$474m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At T. Rowe Price Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold T. Rowe Price Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that T. Rowe Price Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group and we suggest you have a look.

But note: T. Rowe Price Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.