Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Some Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, John Maldonado, recently sold a substantial US$36m worth of stock at a price of US$81.04 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Syneos Health

In fact, the recent sale by John Maldonado was the biggest sale of Syneos Health shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$85.93). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.6% of John Maldonado's holding.

Insiders in Syneos Health didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Syneos Health insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Syneos Health Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Syneos Health is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Syneos Health that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

