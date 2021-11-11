Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

We'd be surprised if Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Sherman Tuan, recently sold US$125k worth of stock at US$46.26 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Super Micro Computer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Sherman Tuan was not the only time they sold Super Micro Computer shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$177k worth of shares at a price of US$35.43 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$43.82). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15%of Sherman Tuan's holding.

Sherman Tuan divested 7.70k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$39.22. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SMCI Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Super Micro Computer

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Super Micro Computer insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$305m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Super Micro Computer Insiders?

An insider sold Super Micro Computer shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Super Micro Computer is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Super Micro Computer. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Super Micro Computer (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

