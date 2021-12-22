Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Sumo Logic, Inc., Steven Fitz, recently netted US$51k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$14.10. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sumo Logic

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Ramin Sayar, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.01 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.99. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Sumo Logic insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SUMO Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Does Sumo Logic Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sumo Logic insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sumo Logic Tell Us?

An insider sold Sumo Logic shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sumo Logic you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

