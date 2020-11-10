Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Some STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President & Director, Walter Rosebrough, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$181 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At STERIS

In fact, the recent sale by CEO, President & Director Walter Rosebrough was not their only sale of STERIS shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$167 per share in a -US$5.4m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$190, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Walter Rosebrough's holding.

In the last year STERIS insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:STE Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

Insider Ownership of STERIS

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that STERIS insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About STERIS Insiders?

Insiders sold STERIS shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, STERIS makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for STERIS you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

