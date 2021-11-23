Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Some State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & CEO of State Street Institutional Services, Francisco Alberto Aristeguieta Silva, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$99.45 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

State Street Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, David Phelan, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$84.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$97.25. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 45% of David Phelan's holding.

In the last year State Street insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:STT Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of State Street

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that State Street insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$167m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At State Street Tell Us?

Insiders sold State Street shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, State Street makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for State Street you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

