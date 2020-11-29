Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Anyone interested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) should probably be aware that the COO, General Counsel, Andrew Sossen, recently divested US$240k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.21 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Starwood Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Jeffrey Dishner bought US$465k worth of shares at a price of US$18.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$18.53. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jeffrey Dishner was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STWD Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Starwood Property Trust insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$204m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Starwood Property Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Starwood Property Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Starwood Property Trust. Be aware that Starwood Property Trust is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

