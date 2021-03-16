Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Some Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Michael Speiser, recently sold a substantial US$142m worth of stock at a price of US$219 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Snowflake

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Speiser was the biggest sale of Snowflake shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$239, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13%of Michael Speiser's holding.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

NYSE:SNOW Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Snowflake

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Snowflake insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$8.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Snowflake Insiders?

An insider sold Snowflake shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Snowflake (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

