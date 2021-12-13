Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Anyone interested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Karen Daniel, recently divested US$482k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$214 each. That sale was 21% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Snap-on Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Karen Daniel was not their only sale of Snap-on shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$716k worth of shares at a price of US$222 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$217. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Snap-on insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SNA Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

I will like Snap-on better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Snap-on insiders own about US$176m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Snap-on Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Snap-on stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Snap-on makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Snap-on has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

But note: Snap-on may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.