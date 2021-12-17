Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

We'd be surprised if Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Andrew Bennett, recently sold US$210k worth of stock at US$71.00 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Smartsheet

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Magdalena Yesil, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$71.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$71.20, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Magdalena Yesil's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Smartsheet shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Smartsheet insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$312m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Smartsheet Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Smartsheet shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Smartsheet you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

