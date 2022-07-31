Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Anyone interested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) should probably be aware that a company insider, Dean Bass, recently divested US$352k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.99 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Simmons First National

In fact, the recent sale by insider Dean Bass was not their only sale of Simmons First National shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$24.85 per share in a -US$370k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$23.75. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.00k shares for US$577k. But insiders sold 50.50k shares worth US$1.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Simmons First National than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SFNC Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Simmons First National shares, worth about US$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Simmons First National Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Simmons First National, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Simmons First National. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Simmons First National.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

