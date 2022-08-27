Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Anyone interested in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) should probably be aware that the President, Ralph Clark, recently divested US$496k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$33.58 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

ShotSpotter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by President Ralph Clark was not the only time they sold ShotSpotter shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$35.21 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$32.02. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$900k for 31.70k shares. On the other hand they divested 79.59k shares, for US$2.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ShotSpotter shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:SSTI Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does ShotSpotter Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of ShotSpotter shares, worth about US$70m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ShotSpotter Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold ShotSpotter shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ShotSpotter. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for ShotSpotter and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

