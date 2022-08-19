Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Anyone interested in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, William Foshee, recently divested US$279k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$92.89 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServisFirst Bancshares

In fact, the recent sale by Executive VP William Foshee was not their only sale of ServisFirst Bancshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$85.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$92.96. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.9%of William Foshee's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.00k shares worth US$229k. But they sold 36.45k shares for US$3.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ServisFirst Bancshares shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SFBS Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of ServisFirst Bancshares

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ServisFirst Bancshares insiders own 10% of the company, currently worth about US$505m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for ServisFirst Bancshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, ServisFirst Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - ServisFirst Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

