Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of SentinelOne, Inc., Keenan Conder, recently netted US$86k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$47.53. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SentinelOne

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Peek bought US$350k worth of shares at a price of US$35.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$50.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 41.45k shares for US$1.5m. On the other hand they divested 1.80k shares, for US$86k. In total, SentinelOne insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:S Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

Does SentinelOne Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SentinelOne insiders own about US$345m worth of shares (which is 2.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The SentinelOne Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought SentinelOne stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SentinelOne you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

