Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

We wouldn't blame Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Stephen Luczo, the Director recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$62.55. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seagate Technology

Notably, that recent sale by Director Stephen Luczo was not the only time they sold Seagate Technology shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$50.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$63.86). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.6% of Stephen Luczo's holding.

Stephen Luczo sold a total of 120.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$51.94. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:STX Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Seagate Technology insiders own about US$91m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Seagate Technology Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Seagate Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Seagate Technology and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

