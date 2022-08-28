Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

We wouldn't blame Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Glass, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development recently netted about US$804k selling shares at an average price of US$80.35. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.9%.

Robert Half International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CEO of Talent Solutions, Paul Gentzkow, sold US$4.6m worth of shares at a price of US$92.87 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$77.77. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Robert Half International didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:RHI Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Robert Half International insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$221m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Robert Half International Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Robert Half International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Robert Half International makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Robert Half International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

