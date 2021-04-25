Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RVP)

We note that the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RVP) Independent Director, Walter Bigby, recently sold US$50k worth of stock for US$10.02 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.3%.

Retractable Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Thomas Shaw, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$14.24 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.37. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Retractable Technologies shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AMEX:RVP Insider Trading Volume April 25th 2021

Does Retractable Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Retractable Technologies insiders own about US$169m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Retractable Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold Retractable Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Retractable Technologies is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Retractable Technologies (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

