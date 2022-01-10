Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

We wouldn't blame Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jose Cil, the Chief Executive Officer recently netted about US$989k selling shares at an average price of US$58.62. However, that sale only accounted for 2.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Restaurant Brands International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Kobza, sold US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$64.92 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$58.30. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 18.00k shares. But insiders sold 268.55k shares worth US$17m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Restaurant Brands International shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:QSR Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Restaurant Brands International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Restaurant Brands International insiders own about US$256m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Restaurant Brands International Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Restaurant Brands International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Restaurant Brands International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Restaurant Brands International (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course Restaurant Brands International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.