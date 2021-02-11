Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)

We wouldn't blame Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Edward McGraw, the Executive Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$590k selling shares at an average price of US$39.33. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Renasant

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & CFO James Mabry bought US$811k worth of shares at a price of US$28.98 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$39.00. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 32.00k shares worth US$911k. But insiders sold 34.40k shares worth US$1.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Renasant shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RNST Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.3% of Renasant shares, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Renasant Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Renasant shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Renasant you should be aware of.

But note: Renasant may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.