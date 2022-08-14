Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Some Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, William Smith, recently sold a substantial US$570k worth of stock at a price of US$193 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & Director, Karla Lewis, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$177 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$197, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 48% of Karla Lewis's stake.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RS Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$121m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

