Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

We wouldn't blame Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Dean Foate, the Independent Director recently netted about US$592k selling shares at an average price of US$118. That sale reduced their total holding by 20% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regal Beloit

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Dean Foate was not their only sale of Regal Beloit shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$724k worth of shares at a price of US$96.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$119, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23%of Dean Foate's holding.

In the last year Regal Beloit insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RBC Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Does Regal Beloit Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Regal Beloit insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regal Beloit Insiders?

Insiders sold Regal Beloit shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Regal Beloit has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

