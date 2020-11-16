Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

We wouldn't blame Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas James, the Chairman Emeritus recently netted about US$8.6m selling shares at an average price of US$86.31. However, that sale only accounted for 0.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Raymond James Financial

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas James was the biggest sale of Raymond James Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$85.25. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Raymond James Financial than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RJF Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Raymond James Financial insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Raymond James Financial Tell Us?

Insiders sold Raymond James Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Raymond James Financial that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

