Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Anyone interested in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) should probably be aware that the President & Director of Rattler Midstream GP LLC, Matthew Van’t Hof, recently divested US$173k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.56 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rattler Midstream

In fact, the recent sale by Matthew Van’t Hof was the biggest sale of Rattler Midstream shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$11.79, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.5% of Matthew Van’t Hof's stake.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RTLR Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Does Rattler Midstream Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Rattler Midstream shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rattler Midstream Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Rattler Midstream stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rattler Midstream (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

