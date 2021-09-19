Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

We wouldn't blame RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter H. Svennilson, a company insider, recently netted about US$2.6m selling shares at an average price of US$37.08. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

RAPT Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Peter H. Svennilson is the biggest insider sale of RAPT Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.47. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Peter H. Svennilson's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 20.51k shares worth US$446k. On the other hand they divested 382.68k shares, for US$13m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of RAPT Therapeutics shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$35.08, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:RAPT Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of RAPT Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. RAPT Therapeutics insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RAPT Therapeutics Insiders?

The stark truth for RAPT Therapeutics is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RAPT Therapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for RAPT Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

