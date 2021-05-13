Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Some Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP and Group Executive of Clinical Franchise Solutions & Marketing, Catherine Doherty, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$140 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Quest Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Catherine Doherty is the biggest insider sale of Quest Diagnostics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$136. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DGX Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

I will like Quest Diagnostics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Quest Diagnostics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Quest Diagnostics insiders own about US$83m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quest Diagnostics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Quest Diagnostics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Quest Diagnostics makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Quest Diagnostics (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.