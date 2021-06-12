Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)

We'd be surprised if Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, James Dodson, recently sold US$141k worth of stock at US$7.15 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Quantum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, James Lerner, for US$358k worth of shares, at about US$5.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$7.54. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.9% of James Lerner's holding.

In total, Quantum insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:QMCO Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does Quantum Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.3% of Quantum shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quantum Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Quantum stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Quantum (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

