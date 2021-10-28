Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Some Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Philippe Courtot recently sold a substantial US$16m worth of stock at a price of US$118 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qualys

In fact, the recent sale by insider Philippe Courtot was not their only sale of Qualys shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$115 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$118. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 3.0% of Philippe Courtot's stake.

Qualys insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:QLYS Insider Trading Volume October 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Qualys

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Qualys insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$553m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qualys Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Qualys stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Qualys. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Qualys that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

