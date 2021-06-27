Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

We note that the Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Independent Director, Robert Steelhammer, recently sold US$77k worth of stock for US$71.94 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prosperity Bancshares

The Senior Chairman & CEO David Zalman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$431k worth of shares at a price of US$49.57 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$73.94), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$480k for 9.70k shares. But they sold 8.80k shares for US$654k. In total, Prosperity Bancshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Prosperity Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Prosperity Bancshares insiders own about US$284m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prosperity Bancshares Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Prosperity Bancshares stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Prosperity Bancshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Prosperity Bancshares has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

