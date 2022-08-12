Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

We'd be surprised if Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Graham Smith, recently sold US$311k worth of stock at US$62.16 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Procore Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Technology Officer, Sam Crigman, for US$9.2m worth of shares, at about US$93.27 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$63.21). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Procore Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PCOR Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Procore Technologies insiders own 6.9% of the company, currently worth about US$600m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Procore Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Procore Technologies. Be aware that Procore Technologies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

