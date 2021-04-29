Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Anyone interested in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CFO, Michael Bonello, recently divested US$342k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$167 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PRA Health Sciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Colin Shannon, sold US$625k worth of shares at a price of US$103 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$166, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.6% of Colin Shannon's stake.

Insiders in PRA Health Sciences didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PRAH Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of PRA Health Sciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PRA Health Sciences Tell Us?

An insider sold PRA Health Sciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that PRA Health Sciences has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

