Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

We'd be surprised if Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & CFO, Patrick Jermain, recently sold US$290k worth of stock at US$74.99 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Plexus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Dean Foate, for US$678k worth of shares, at about US$77.08 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$74.85. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Plexus insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PLXS Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership of Plexus

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.3% of Plexus shares, worth about US$51m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Plexus Insiders?

Insiders sold Plexus shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Plexus is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Plexus. For example - Plexus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

