Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Some Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the MD & Global Co-Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Scott Larue, recently sold a substantial US$892k worth of stock at a price of US$89.20 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Piper Sandler Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Scott Larue was the biggest sale of Piper Sandler Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$93.02). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13%of Scott Larue's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.00k shares for US$926k. But they sold 10.00k shares for US$892k. Overall, Piper Sandler Companies insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$48.73 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PIPR Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2020

Does Piper Sandler Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Piper Sandler Companies insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Piper Sandler Companies Insiders?

An insider sold Piper Sandler Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Piper Sandler Companies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

