Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

We'd be surprised if Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) shareholders haven't noticed that the Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, James Hatfield, recently sold US$212k worth of stock at US$63.76 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital

In fact, the recent sale by James Hatfield was the biggest sale of Pinnacle West Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$66.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of James Hatfield's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PNW Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Pinnacle West Capital

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Pinnacle West Capital insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pinnacle West Capital Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pinnacle West Capital. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Pinnacle West Capital has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

