Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Anyone interested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gary Scott, recently divested US$483k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$53.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pinnacle Financial Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Chairman, Robert McCabe, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$55.47 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$50.80. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.5m for 53.50k shares. But insiders sold 43.88k shares worth US$2.2m. Overall, Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$47.04. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PNFP Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$114m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pinnacle Financial Partners Tell Us?

An insider sold Pinnacle Financial Partners shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pinnacle Financial Partners. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Pinnacle Financial Partners that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

