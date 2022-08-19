Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

We note that the Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Senior VP & General Counsel, Bradley Page, recently sold US$78k worth of stock for US$18.12 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.8%.

Physicians Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP Jeffrey Theiler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$16.26 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$17.95. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.30k shares for US$301k. On the other hand they divested 7.23k shares, for US$131k. Overall, Physicians Realty Trust insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:DOC Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Physicians Realty Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Physicians Realty Trust insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Physicians Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Physicians Realty Trust and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Physicians Realty Trust. For example, Physicians Realty Trust has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

