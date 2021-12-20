Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Investors may wish to note that the President of Asia IC - Photomask of Photronics, Inc., KangJyh Lee, recently netted US$75k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.76. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Photronics

Notably, that recent sale by President of Asia IC - Photomask KangJyh Lee was not the only time they sold Photronics shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$12.34 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$17.14). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.2% of KangJyh Lee's stake.

KangJyh Lee sold a total of 14.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.71. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PLAB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

I will like Photronics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Photronics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Photronics insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Photronics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Photronics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Photronics is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Photronics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

