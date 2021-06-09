Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We note that the Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Tachibana, recently sold US$63k worth of stock for US$21.57 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Personalis

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Financial Officer Aaron Tachibana was not their only sale of Personalis shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$32.60 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$22.45). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Personalis insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:PSNL Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Personalis

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of Personalis shares, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Personalis Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Personalis stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Personalis and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

