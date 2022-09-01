Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Some Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, George Holm, recently sold a substantial US$4.1m worth of stock at a price of US$51.54 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Performance Food Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by George Holm is the biggest insider sale of Performance Food Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$49.98. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Performance Food Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:PFGC Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Performance Food Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Performance Food Group insiders own about US$147m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Performance Food Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Performance Food Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Performance Food Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Performance Food Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

