Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Some Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Hogan, recently sold a substantial US$517k worth of stock at a price of US$42.51 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Perficient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Jeffrey Davis, for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$42.84 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$44.33. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Jeffrey Davis's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.90k shares worth US$80k. On the other hand they divested 107.83k shares, for US$4.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Perficient shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PRFT Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.5% of Perficient shares, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perficient Tell Us?

The stark truth for Perficient is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Perficient is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Perficient you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

