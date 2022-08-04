Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

We wouldn't blame PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ramkumar Krishnan, a company insider, recently netted about US$600k selling shares at an average price of US$175. However, that sale only accounted for 6.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

PepsiCo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman, Hugh Johnston, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.0m worth of shares at a price of US$161 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$177, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Hugh Johnston's holding.

PepsiCo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PEP Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Does PepsiCo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PepsiCo insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$339m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PepsiCo Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since PepsiCo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PepsiCo you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

