Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anyone interested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) should probably be aware that the Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America, Steven Williams, recently divested US$300k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$171 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PepsiCo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman, Hugh Johnston, for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$161 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$168). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Hugh Johnston's holding.

PepsiCo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PEP Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Does PepsiCo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. PepsiCo insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$314m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PepsiCo Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since PepsiCo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - PepsiCo has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

